Orban: Conflict in Ukraine Would Not Have Started If Merkel Remained in Power

If former German Chancellor Angela Merkel had remained in power at the beginning of 2022, the conflict in Ukraine would not have started because of her diplomatic skills, the newspaper reports. The Times citing a letter from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent to European Union (EU) leaders.

“She [Меркель] “She had the ability, intelligence and skills to isolate conflicts that are harmful to Europe,” the politician said.

Orban also added that Western countries had made a big mistake by escalating the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, instead of the necessary isolation, the situation had only become larger, which threatened international security.

Earlier it became known that Orban wrote a letter to the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the leaders of the European Union following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of the Hungarian government noted that Putin’s attitude to the situation on the front line “is significantly different from the interpretation” of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.