Orban responds to Borrell’s criticism: bureaucratic nonsense does not help in the search for peace

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on social media X responded to criticism of his visit to Moscow from the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

“This is the Brussels bureaucratic nonsense that has not led to any results in the search for a path to peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war,” the politician emphasized.

The Hungarian Prime Minister added that a political approach, not a bureaucratic one, is needed to end the conflict.

On July 5, Orban flew to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin “as part of his peacekeeping mission.” The European Union expressed dissatisfaction with the visit. As the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, stated, the EU rules out the possibility of official contacts with the Russian leader, and the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister should take place “exclusively within the framework of bilateral relations.”