Far from lowering his tone and lowering his ears, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán continues to defy the EU, now with a meeting with Republican tycoon Donald Trump, after visiting Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, as part of his supposed “peace mission” for Ukraine. The Hungarian national populist, who holds the six-month presidency of the EU Council, has scheduled a meeting with Trump this Thursday in Florida, according to diplomatic sources. The Republican – who like Orbán is perceived as much closer to Putin than to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky – hopes to return to the White House after the elections that the US will hold in November, and has attacked the US and NATO policy of support for Ukraine. The visit to Trump, which is expected after the closing of the NATO summit in Washington, raises tensions even further with the EU.

The discontent has grown in recent days. On Wednesday, in response to complaints from representatives of the other member states (except Slovakia, which supports Hungary), the EU’s legal services pointed out that, with these visits, Orbán could have violated the European treaties by breaking the unity, loyalty and solidarity with the other partners in foreign policy. This is a devastating analysis for the Hungarian leader, although it is not the legal service that dictates whether this violation of the rules has occurred and, in addition, the European court does not have jurisdiction in foreign policy, community sources point out.

It is a political wake-up call, a kind of yellow card that is difficult to get through, admits a senior European source. But the move suggests that the Union will try to find some kind of retaliation or response, even if diplomatic, against Orbán, the EU’s free-wheeling figure and its greatest polemicist. The visits to Putin, Xi – and a meeting with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country acted as mediator in spring 2022 – after calling on the government of the country invaded by Russia for a ceasefire in Kiev, have caused great concern and anger in the EU.

Brussels and the vast majority of member states accuse Orbán of using the rotating presidency of the EU Council and of using the institution ambiguously in his so-called “peace mission” and in his communications about it. The Hungarian has asked the community club to launch a proposal to start talks to try to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, which is about to complete 900 days.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (third from right) meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (third from left) on July 8 in Beijing. XINHUA / Ding Lin (EFE)

In Washington, where he is taking part in the NATO summit, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, has made it clear that the only peace plan the Union is working on is the one put on the table by President Zelensky. He also made it clear that Ukraine cannot be discussed without Ukraine. Orbán has no European mandate to negotiate on behalf of the Twenty-Seven, as both Borrell and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, have made clear. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, also insisted on Thursday that Orbán “does not represent the EU”, an opinion shared by the rest of the Member States. He also has no mandate from Ukraine, which has stressed that only the US, China and the EU (as a whole) can talk about peace talks. The Hungarian leader assures that he only speaks on behalf of his country, that the visits he makes are bilateral and that he has not negotiated anything.

Orbán’s planned visit to Florida to see Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence, announced by Bloomberg, is another highly controversial meeting for Europe. The Hungarian, who like Trump has attacked the US, EU and NATO policy of supporting Ukraine and claims that such support only fuels war, is once again acting on his own. And he is doing so, moreover, with one of the most critical leaders towards Ukraine and towards President Zelensky, with whom the Republican magnate has a historical dispute. When Trump was president, it was a call to the Ukrainian leader – in which he demanded that he open a judicial investigation against the son of the Democrat and now President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, who had business dealings in Ukraine – that motivated his first meeting. impeachmentTrump threatened Zelensky with freezing aid to Ukraine, which was then fighting Russian-led troops in the Donbas region.

Orbán has launched the European presidency with the slogan “Let’s make Europe great again”, a clear nod to Trump’s well-known slogan (“Let’s make America great again”). The Hungarian, who is facing an EU infringement procedure for his violations of the rule of law and who is pursuing a policy against the rights of LGBT people in Hungary and of control of the media and civil organisations, has a good relationship with the Republican, with whom he shares part of his populist and conservative discourse. Both met last March in a meeting that already caused concern in the White House.

The Hungarian leader supports Trump on his path to the White House. In the reports on his controversial trips to China and Russia sent to the member states, Orbán says that he spoke with Xi about the US elections and told him, without mentioning the Republican, that a new president-elect would start “rapid and intense” peace talks for Ukraine, according to the documents released by EL PAÍS. Russia and Ukraine assume that they will hold a meeting (the first in which both participate) before the end of the year, explained the Hungarian. Some sources, however, indicate that kyiv wants it to be before the elections in the US, scheduled for November 5.

