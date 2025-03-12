The Hungarian ruling party has proposed constitutional changes that could mean the prohibition of a Annual Celebration March of the LGBTQ+ community and the expulsion of citizens with dual nationality if they are considered to be a threat to the sovereignty of the country.

The nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has repeatedly criticized LGBTQ+ people and has promised to take Measures against foreign financing of independent media and non -governmental organizations in Hungary in recent weeks, after his ally, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, pausara the financing of the United States Agency for International Development.

Trump’s measures speculated with the possibility of Orban to embolden and take drastic measures against the media considered hostile. “The corruption network that governs the entire western world of politics and the media must be eliminated,” Orban said in Parliament on February 24, adding that his government “would go to the end” with the new laws.

The ruling party, Fidesz, presented its proposal to amendments to the Constitution at the last minute. According to the proposed amendments, The Constitution would add an amendment that would emphasize the protection of the physical, mental and moral development of children above all other rights.









The new law could pave the way to prohibit the march of the annual pride of the LGBTQ+communities, since the act could be considered detrimental to children and the protection of their development would prevail over the right of meeting. The Orban government has the progress of pride before the elections next year.

Another of the amendments establishes that the Hungarian nationals who also possess the citizenship of another country may be expelled “if their actions involve a threat to national sovereignty, public order, territorial integrity or the security of Hungary.” The changes will also enshrine in the constitution that Hungary It will only recognize two sexes, male and female, An idea that Trump has also supported.

Orban, in power since 2010, He faces the 2026 elections with the economy just exit from an inflationary crisis and with a new booming party that raises the strongest challenge so far to his government.