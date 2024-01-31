Home page politics

Hungary's veto blocks billions in EU aid for Ukraine. Now Orbán is setting a condition under which he could still agree.

Brussels – For months, the EU has been wrestling with Hungary over the promised billions in aid for Ukraine. Specifically, it's about 50 billion euros by 2027. Viktor Orbán didn't seem to be backing down from his veto for a long time. Shortly before the upcoming special EU summit on Thursday, he said in an interview with the French magazine Le Pointhow he could still support the aid package.

The right-wing populist explained that he was ready to be “part of the solution”. However, he could only agree to the release of the funds if there was a new vote every year. He could not support a draft that regulates payments until 2027. Loud dpa In this context, Orbán also refers to the upcoming EU elections in June. If funding were to be decided now for the next four years, voters could get the impression that their vote would have no influence anyway.

“Emergency brake” for Orbán? Diplomats make counter-proposal to Hungary

Within the EU, Hungary's head of government is quite alone with his positions; only the controversial populist Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico wants to stand by his neighbor when in doubt. All other EU member states reject an annual vote and accuse Hungary of blackmail. Orbán is trying to use a veto policy to release EU funds that have been frozen due to concerns about the rule of law. An annual vote would mean that Hungary could veto it every year. However, Ukraine urgently needs planning and secure, long-term support.

EU diplomats and officials have responded to Orbán's demand with a counterproposal. Instead of resolving aid to Ukraine every year and unanimously, they could imagine a kind of “emergency brake,” according to information from the news agency afp out. This would allow the Hungarian head of government to hold annual discussions about aid.

War in Ukraine: Zelensky will continue to swear by the EU

The debate once again shows the different perspectives on Russia with which the EU and Hungary repeatedly clash. “We don’t want an escalation of the war,” says Orbán. “Ensuring an agreement is crucial for our credibility,” explains EU Council President Charles Michel.

At the EU special summit on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is scheduled to speak to the participants via video link and will once again swear the EU in solidarity. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to urge his European colleagues to provide further national aid in addition to the EU budget. Germany is in first place in Europe with 7 billion euros pledged for 2024. (lm/dpa/afp)