Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Press Split

Viktor Orbán visits the former US president. They get along well. In a video, the Hungarian President then praises Trump beyond measure.

Budapest/Washington – Hungarian President Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump, the former US President, get along great – even outside of politics. After a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Orbán has now praised the Republican presidential candidate highly.

For Orbán, his Florida visit appears to have been clearly positive; On Saturday night, directly after the meeting, he published a video message full of warm words for Trump on the social media platform Facebook. In the one with “Hungary needs peace. His name: Donald Trump“ titled video, Orbán stylizes the Republican into an almost heroic figure. As long as Trump was in power, there was neither Ukraine war still that one War in Israel given. If Trump were still US President, Orbán continued, these violent conflicts would never have occurred. After all, he “offered respect in the world and thereby created the conditions for peace.”

Victor Orbán is enthusiastic about Donald Trump – he is the “President of Peace”

Trump is the “President of Peace” and Hungary would be best advised to recognize this role. For Orbán one thing is certain: “The world would be better and it would be better for Hungary if President Donald Trump [an die Macht] would return”. He also hopes that Trump's return to the White House will lead to a revival of bilateral trade relations between Hungary and the USA.

Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán (from left) get along well. © Ting Shen via www.imago-images.de

US President Joe Biden has shown not very enthusiastic about the encounter. At a campaign appearance in Philadelphia, Biden asked his audience if they knew who Trump was meeting at Mar-a-Lago: “Orban from Hungary, who has said he doesn't believe democracy works and wants a dictatorship.” Nevertheless, he has hope. He sees “a future in which we defend democracy and do not weaken it.” (tpn)

“Nobody is better” than Orbán – probably also because he supports Trump’s daring NATO statements

On the other hand, the former US President seems to have enjoyed the meeting. “No one is better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán. “He’s fantastic,” Trump said afterwards. This praise is hardly surprising. Finally, the Hungarian head of government's statements appear to support what Trump claimed last April: that he could end the Ukraine war “within 24 hours” if he were re-elected. And that Putin would never have attacked Ukraine if he had been president. Of course, he did not have to provide any evidence for these claims.

In February, Trump upped the ante again, saying he would encourage Russia to do “whatever it wants” with NATO. In the same breath, Trump threatened that if re-elected he would no longer want to protect those NATO allies whose defense spending was too low. These statements have sparked an ongoing debate about the abolition of transatlantic protection guarantees and the independent protection of Europe. (tpn)