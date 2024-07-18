Orban says EU and US have lost recognition of the Global South because of Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has compiled a report for European Council President Charles Michel on his trip to Russia, Ukraine, the United States and China. This was reported by RIA News.

In the report, the politician pointed out that the transatlantic community had lost recognition from the Global South and had become globally isolated because of its position on Ukraine. “I propose to begin discussions on launching a coordinated political offensive against the Global South,” he wrote.

Earlier, Orban indicated that the United States, the European Union (EU), Turkey and China are four players capable of influencing Ukraine in the issue of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that the intensity of the conflict will only increase in the near future. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the parties will not look for a way to stop the hostilities without significant external intervention.