Orban: Hungary supports ending the conflict in Ukraine

Ending the conflict in Ukraine is one of the priority goals for Budapest. This position was outlined by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with a media group Funke.

The politician was asked what to expect during Hungary’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins on July 1.

“The most important points: we want to increase the competitiveness of the European economy. We are for ending the war. And the migration problem must be solved,” Orban emphasized.

The Prime Minister paid special attention to the issue of migration. He noted that those wishing to enter Hungary must submit the necessary documents to the country’s embassy in other countries. If approved, they will be able to enter the country, but otherwise not.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would cease fire in the Northern Military District zone after Kyiv withdraws troops from the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics. The President also emphasized the need for Ukraine to abandon its intention to join NATO.