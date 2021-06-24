Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban returns to the theme of the law considered by 17 EU countries to discriminate against LGBT people. “We don’t have that kind of law, we have a law that defends the rights of children and parents. This is not about homosexuality, ”said Orban, upon his arrival at the EU summit in Brussels.

The Hungarian premier accused European leaders who criticize the law of “not having read it” and confirmed that “it is a Hungarian law already entered into force“And that it does not intend to withdraw it. Orban then claimed to be “a freedom fighter” and to have “fought for freedom during the communist regime”. “I defend the rights of homosexuals but this law does not concern homosexuals, it’s about families. It’s about how parents want their children’s sex education to be treated, ”he added.

Yesterday the Hungarian government, with an official note, had responded to the statement by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who called the law “a shame”. In the note, the executive had stressed that this comment “is based on false accusations” of “a biased political opinion” and was not preceded by “an impartial investigation”.

“The recently adopted Hungarian bill”, according to the Budapest government, “protects the rights of children, guarantees parental rights and does not apply to the sexual orientation rights of people over the age of 18, so it does not contain discriminatory elements ”, reads the note. “The statement by the President of the Commission is a shame because the Hungarian bill is based on Article 14 (3) of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union”.

The law provides for a ban on “representation and promotion gender identity other than sex at birth, sex change and homosexuality ”for children under 18. The measure was harshly criticized in a letter signed yesterday by several EU countries, including theItaly. “This law clearly discriminates against people on the basis of sexual orientation and goes against all the fundamental values ​​of the European Union: human dignity, equality, fundamental rights“, Emphasized von der Leyen. “We will not compromise on these principles,” he promised. “I strongly believe in a European Union where you can be whoever you want to be and where you are free to love whoever you want”, concluded the president.

Read also: UEFA bans the rainbow stadium for Germany-Hungary: “No to political references”