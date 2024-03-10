Orban is the opposite of Meloni: he goes on his knees to Trump and Biden takes it

“It was a pleasure visiting President Donald Trump. We need leaders in the world who are respected and can bring peace. He is one of them! Come back and bring us peace, Mr. President!”. The Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, wrote this on difference with the recent trip of Giorgia Meloni who instead was only at the White House showing great understanding with the US president.

Biden criticized Trump for meeting Orban, recalling how the Hungarian prime minister is “looking for a dictatorship”. Orban went to Florida to meet the tycoondefined as his “good friend”, expressing the hope of a return to power of the republican leader. “Do you know who he's meeting today down at Mar-a-Lago? The Hungarian Orban, who has openly stated that he doesn't think democracy works. Instead, I see a future in which we defend democracy, not diminish it,” Biden attacked.

Orban posted a photo on Facebook of himself with the former US leader outside what appears to be Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago. “Make America Great Again, Mr. President!”. wrote the Hungarian president in English. “The visit highlighted the building of relations between American and Hungarian conservatives and the benefits that could arise from the election of President Trump in November,” specified Orban's aide, Gladden Pappin.

Biden referred to the meeting with the leader of the government in Budapest immediately after rebuking a Trump for encouraging Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade NATO countries who don't pay what they should. Strengthened by the positive reception of his State of the Union speech, Joe Biden gave his energetic and combative speech against the “dangerous” Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. It was a first stop on his 'tour' in the 'key' states, i.e. considered decisive for the next November elections.

Next week, after Georgia, on Saturday's agenda, the president will travel to New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Michigan. Biden, from the stage in Philadelphia, explained that Donald Trump and his supporters “are trying to take away our freedoms and that is not an exaggeration.”

“Well, you know what? We won't let them.” It's still: “Donald Trump is dangerous to women, families and our country and we cannot let him win the November election” Biden launched a frontal attack on Republicans on issues ranging from abortion rights to the economy. Democrats cheered, chanting “Four more years,” while Republicans frequently interrupted or booed him, particularly on immigration. The objective of this speech, which lasted over an hour, was also to dispel concerns about the advanced age of the democratic leader. Last but not least, it is worth mentioning the meeting of dozens of demonstrators outside the room to protest Biden's support for Israel.