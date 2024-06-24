Orban: von der Leyen should be removed from her post as head of the EC due to low efficiency

Ursula von der Leyen has “low effectiveness” as head of the European Commission (EC). The reason for the obstacle to her appointment to a second term was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with the Funke media group, the newspaper reports. Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ).

The Hungarian prime minister called for von der Leyen to be replaced as the past five years have become the worst in the history of the European Union (EU). According to him, the successes of the European Commission and the Brussels elite are weak, as shown by the elections to the European Parliament. However, he stressed that change could not be achieved due to the fact that there is a structural problem in the EU.

“The green transformation is a completely failed management; the migration package does not solve the problem,” he said.

The head of the Hungarian government noted that Europe needs more effective leadership. He clarified that there are enough talented politicians in the bloc who can do this, but did not disclose their names.

Earlier, Orban said that if Angela Merkel had remained Chancellor of Germany, there would have been no conflict in Ukraine. He assured that the EU would isolate the conflict rather than internationalize it.