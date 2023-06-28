Home page politics

Despite the Ukraine war, he remains in close contact with Vladimir Putin: Hungary’s Prime Minister Victor Orban (left). © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa/archive image

Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin maintain close contacts. The head of the Kremlin is not weakened, rather Ukraine is “not a sovereign country”. Orban also teases in the asylum dispute.

Budapest – Viktor Orban is something of the bad boy of the European Union. The Hungarian prime minister regularly stands in the way of groundbreaking decisions and thus blocks important EU resolutions. “We have all lost patience with Hungary for a variety of reasons,” said EU MP Lena Düpont (CDU) recently in an interview with our editors. The EU enthusiasm in Budapest is low. “But then maybe at some point they should consider whether they still want to be part of the whole thing or not.”

The bones of contention between Brussels and Budapest are the migration issue and how to deal with Russia. Orban once again made his position clear on both points. asylum compromise? Russia ban? Not with Hungary.

Orban against asylum compromise: “We are not able to change that”

To curb irregular migration, Orban proposes that refugees outside the EU should wait for their asylum procedures to be completed. “Unfortunately, we Europeans are not in a position to regulate this,” said the conservative politician in an interview Picture, World and political. The reason is different political ideas: Germany has a positive attitude towards migration, while Hungary considers it too risky.

His country makes a clear distinction between guest workers and migrants, Germany doesn’t do that, said Orban. Hungary does not want to have “communities that do not respect our most important European values”. Orban again rejected the asylum compromise negotiated by the EU interior ministers in early June. When the EU says that it will distribute migrants across the EU in the future, that is a message to the smugglers that they can continue to do business.

We didn’t get a single cent from Brussels

The Prime Minister confirmed that his country would not participate in the distribution of refugees in the EU and would not make any compensation payments. His country is already spending more than two billion euros to protect the Schengen area from illegal immigrants – the country has not received “a single cent from Brussels” for this.

In the future, EU countries should pay a fine of 20,000 euros for every migrant they do not accept. Migration projects are then to be financed with this money. This regulation is aimed at Poland and above all Hungary, which were the only countries to vote against the compromise. Whether Hungary will ever pay is uncertain. Orban rumbled after the summit that the EU wanted to “forcibly turn Hungary into a migrant country”.

Orban sees Putin as strong despite the Wagner uprising

In the interview, Orban also spoke about the situation in the Ukraine war and the political situation in Russia. According to his own statement, he does not see the power of Russian President Vladimir Putin weakened by the uprising of the Wagner mercenary army. The uprising has “no major importance”. It was “a sign of strength” that the Kremlin chief stopped this revolt within 24 hours.

Furthermore, Ukraine is “no longer a sovereign country” because it is dependent on Western aid for defense against Russia. Hungary repeatedly blocked EU aid to Ukraine and prevented EU sanctions against Russia – such as a complete oil embargo or planned punitive measures against the Russian Orthodox patriarch Kirill. Orban, on the other hand, has maintained good contacts with Putin for years.

Orban on the Ukraine war: “What really matters is what the Americans want to do”

Orban argued that the impression of weakness that Putin gave during the uprising is based on misjudgments by the West, which does not understand Russia in the interview: “You know, this is Russia. Russia works differently than we do. The structures in Russia are very stable. They’re based on the army, the secret service, the police, so it’s a different kind of country, it’s a military-oriented country. So do not forget that Russians are not a country like us, Germany or Hungary. It’s a different world. (…) So if you want to understand from our logic how they work, we will always be wrong,” Orban said.

On the situation in Ukraine, Orban said: “But what really matters is what the Americans want to do. Ukraine is no longer a sovereign country. You do not have any money. You have no weapons. They can only fight because we support them in the West. So if Americans decide they want peace, there will be peace.” (as with dpa material)