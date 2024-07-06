Orban meets Putin? A political mistake. But the Moscow tsar must be tracked down

What Orban did by going to Putin’s court with his hat in his hand is what the rais of Russia wanted and wants. Orban’s was not a diplomatic oversight but a political mistake.. This way, no negotiations are started with Kiev, but Ukraine, and in fact Europe and the West, are put into the jaws of the Tsar. Orban went to Moscow to see Putin but the visit had not been agreed with Brussels. This says a lot about the current climate in the EU. As reiterated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel: “Orban has no mandate to interact with Russia on behalf of the EU. No discussion about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine.”



From Brussels, in a note, the High Representative Josep Borrell doubles down: “Orban’s initiative takes place exclusively in the framework of bilateral relations between Hungary and Russia. Hungary is now the EU Member State holding the rotating presidency of the Council until 31 December 2024.

This does not imply any external representation of the Union, which is the responsibility of the President of the European Council at the level of heads of state and government and of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at ministerial level. Prime Minister Orban has not received any mandate from the Council of the EU to visit Moscow”. So Orban does not represent the EU.

Period. Good. Or rather, from bad to worse. Can the West, with the EU in the lead, after almost 2 and a half years of war in Ukraine, limit itself to calling Organ, pulling his ears for having met first Zelensky and then Putin? What is the EU doing, on a diplomatic and political level, to unblock the situation knowing that the alternative to negotiating with the “enemy” is only one: to do what was done in the Second World War with the defeat, especially military, of Nazi Germany and its allies. So, we are in the cul de sac.