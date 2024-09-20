“You are our hero and you are always welcome in Hungary“. The Hungarian Prime Minister wrote this on X Vitkor Orban, after the meeting in Budapest with the leader of the League Matteo Salvini.

The deputy prime minister and minister is in the Hungarian capital for the informal council of transport ministers. “I had an excellent meeting today with Europe’s most wanted patriot, Matteo Salvini,” Orban wrote in his post. “Thank you for your visit, Matteo!”

The meeting between Orban and Salivini lasted more than an hour. First, the two leaders spoke in private, and then extended the discussion to their respective delegations. It was an opportunity for some wide-ranging reflections, starting from the balances in the European Union to concrete topics of collaboration between the two countries such as the development of the port of Trieste. A port that Budapest looks at with particular interest as a strategic outlet to the Mediterranean.

Among other things, Salvini and Orban shared the urgency of stopping the conflict in Ukraine, as authoritatively hoped for by the Holy Father. The Hungarian leader did not fail to ask Salvini for information about the Palermo trial and guaranteed the presence of a delegation from his party and other European allies both in Pontida (6 October) and in Sicily on the occasion of Giulia Bongiorno’s speech (18 October).

In recent days, Orban had already called Salvini a ‘hero’, after the request for the then Interior Minister – in the context of the Open Arms trial – of 6 years in prison. ”The bravest patriot in Europe punished for having stopped migration. Those who defend Europe are constantly penalized. What is happening?”, wrote the Hungarian Prime Minister.

In reply, Salvini had given him an appointment in Budapest for today: “Trials and threats will not stop the wind of change and freedom that is blowing in Europe”.