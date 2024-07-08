According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, Orban wants to meet with head of state and party leader Xi Jinping for talks.

Orban had only travelled to Moscow on Friday for a controversial visit, where he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban had staged the meeting with Putin, whose country has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than two years, as a “peace mission”. The trip was also met with criticism because Hungary had just taken over the six-month rotating EU Council Presidency. Orban had previously visited Ukraine.

Xi also visited Hungary in May on a trip to Europe. Budapest and Beijing have had good relations for a long time. In October, Orban was one of the few European representatives and the only EU head of government to take part in China’s forum on the “New Silk Road”. Hungary is also part of the Chinese investment project with which the People’s Republic is implementing infrastructure projects worldwide and thus expanding its influence.

