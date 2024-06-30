The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbanthe leader of the Austrian nationalist party FPO (Freiheitliche Partei Österreich) Herbert Kickl and the founder of the Czech populist Ano party and former prime minister Andrej Babis They signed in Vienna the ‘Patriotic Manifesto’ with which they sealed their new political alliance.

Speaking to FPO TV, Orban invited other parties to join the alliance which, he assured, ”will become the strongest representation of the European right within the European Parliament”.

”Political change in Europe has begun!”, Orban wrote on ‘X’ announcing that ”today we launched a new political group with Andrej Babis and Herbert Kickl”. And that is because, he explained, ”Europeans want three things: peace, order and development. All they get from the current Brussels elite is war, migration and stagnation”.

Orban added that ”in this situation it is our duty to enforce the will of the voters. Three political parties have joined forces today: the strongest Austrian party, the strongest Czech party and the strongest Hungarian party. Our goal is to become the strongest right-wing group in European politics.”