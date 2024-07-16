Hungary Isolated in EU, Von Der Leyen Against Orban for Unagreed Trips

A few days after the final decision on the encore of Ursula von der Leyen as president of the EU Commissionthe move by the European leaders to isolate comes Viktor Orbánno senior official will be present at the informal summits organised by Hungary which has become the rotating president of the EU. A decision, that of not sending the ministers, – reports La Repubblica – never taken in the history of the Union European and which comes after Orbán’s trips, made in complete autonomy without any communication to the other members of the European Councilfirst in Moscow from Vladimir Putinthen to Beijing from Xi Jinping and finally in America by Donald Trump complete with a message from the Hungarian president on the “solution” that the tycoon who challenges the outgoing US president Joe Biden “will find on the war in Ukraine“.

There European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen, therefore, – continues La Repubblica – will boycott informal meetings of the Council under the rotating Presidency of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: “In light of recent developments marking the beginning of the Hungarian leadership, the President has decided that the European Commission will be represented at senior official level during informal meetings of the Council, and the college’s visit to the Presidency will not take place“, says the spokesperson of the Commission itself Eric Mamer. The decision of the EU Commission, which had been in the air for some time, it has now been made official.