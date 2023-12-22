Orban asked whether the EU will accept Ukraine with regions controlled by Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked the European Union (EU) whether the union intends to accept Ukraine along with the new Russian regions and the Russian soldiers located on their territory.

“What territory are we talking about? About what population size? — the politician asked.

We are talking about a country on whose territory there are Russian soldiers. Will we accept them too? Victor OrbanPrime Minister of Hungary

Orban warned Kyiv that Ukraine would face “huge disappointment” in the future. According to him, this will happen when the issues he voiced surface and the process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU slows down.

Orban considered Ukraine's entry into the European Union unrealistic

Earlier, Viktor Orban said that Kyiv’s accession to the European Union is unrealistic, because Ukraine is many years away from unification. According to him, Ukraine is completely unprepared to join the European Union, so he does not understand why negotiations on this issue should begin now.

“This seems unrealistic. (…) It would be much better to first establish some kind of strategic partnership between the EU and Ukraine,” says the Hungarian Prime Minister.

In turn, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky complained that Orban is pursuing a policy that is not very friendly towards Ukraine. He also added that the Hungarian prime minister refuses to meet with him on issues on the international agenda.

Orban also said that Ukraine’s accession to the EU will cost members of the community an additional 150-190 billion euros. He assessed the damage from Ukraine's accession to the EU and suggested that this would crush the European economy. The politician emphasized that if the country is admitted to the organization, Kyiv will qualify for assistance in the same volume that all Central European countries, including Hungary, currently receive. “We don’t want to facilitate the transfer of money to Ukraine that should belong to Hungarians,” he said.

Orban named the main geopolitical idea of ​​Hungary

The most important thing is that Hungary does not have a common border with Russia, Orban said. He warned that if Europe does not begin negotiations on Ukraine, Russia will directly resolve this issue with the United States. The politician explained that Budapest is interested in ensuring that between Hungary and Russia there is always territory controlled by another state. “The big boys agree on everything else,” he said.

Also, he pointed out, Hungary opposes Ukraine’s entry into NATO, since this risks drawing the entire alliance into the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and Budapest opposes this. “Ukraine’s membership in NATO means that we [согласно статье 6 Устава НАТО о коллективной безопасности] would be obliged to send troops [на украинскую территорию] the very next morning. We don’t want this,” the politician said.