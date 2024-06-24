Meloni welcomes Orban to Palazzo Chigi: “Ok to the priorities of the Hungarian presidency”

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, welcomed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Palazzo Chigi. The meeting is held close to the European Council scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Brussels, with negotiations on top jobs still underway, and a week before the start of Hungary’s European presidency semester, which will officially start on July 1st and end on December, 31st. Upon his arrival in the internal courtyard of Palazzo Chigi, Orban greeted Meloni with a kiss on the hand.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE MEETING BETWEEN MELONI AND ORBAN

“I agree with the priorities” identified by the Hungarian “presidency”, “starting from the decision to include the demographic challenge”, precondition for a “strong Europe”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in joint statements with Viktor Orban.

“We discussed the Ukrainian conflict, our positions are not always the same but I appreciate the Hungarian position in the EU and NATO which allows allies to make important decisions even when they do not agree. With Viktor we reiterated our support for Ukrainian independence and sovereignty.”

“We share the focus on European competitiveness” of the Hungarian presidency, “but also European defense” and “the new approach for agricultural policies”, the prime minister said in joint statements with Orban. Meloni also spoke about the “government of migratory flows” on “we agree: the new European approach that has been consolidated in recent months must be consolidated” also at the push of Italy, i.e. “the defense of external borders and the fight to traffickers.” “There are many issues on which we agree.” “The Hungarian presidency of the EU is only one week away. Italy is one of our most important allies in achieving our goals in the field of migration and competitiveness. Thank you for your hospitality, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni!”. The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, who is visiting Rome, writes this on X.

“During our meeting we obviously also took stock of the excellent state of bilateral relations between Rome and Budapest. Hungary is clearly an important European partner, it is a precious ally for us also within NATO, I am very satisfied with the intensification in recent months of both our political dialogue and the strengthening of our economic relations”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in joint statements to the press with Orbàn.

“First of all I would like to say what we didn’t talk about today, we didn’t talk about party issues because we closed everything last Monday in Brussels, where I made it clear that we follow our national interests and cannot be part of a political family which includes a Romanian party that is anti-Hungarian”. This is what Viktor Orban said in the press conference today at Palazzo Chigi after the meeting with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. “This is our very clear position – reiterated the Hungarian Prime Minister – we agreed on Monday to reiterate that despite this we are all committed to cooperation and collaboration between the European right-wing parties without being part of the same faction”.

“Italian companies are looking with ever greater interest at the Hungarian market in terms of exports, in terms of investments – continued the Prime Minister -, Italy supports, as we know, the Hungarian-led multinational NATO battalion, we are satisfied of the excellent level of cooperation achieved particularly in the Balkans, a region that both Italy and Hungary consider strategic and it is no coincidence that here too one of the main focuses of the Hungarian presidency concerns precisely the attention towards the Western Balkans towards that enlargement which, as you know, I like to define as reunification, on this there is perfect harmony between Italy and Hungary”.