The Hungarian Fidesz party leaves the Christian Democratic group in the EU Parliament. Fidesz chairman Viktor Orban announced this to EPP group leader Manfred Weber in a letter.

The Fidesz party withdraws its MPs from the EPP group in the EU Parliament.

Fidesz chairman and head of government of Hungary Vikor Orbán anticipates a suspension by the Christian Democratic party family.

The AfD is now encouraging the Fidesz MPs to join the right-wing populist ID group.

Update from March 4th, 3:55 p.m .: After his party Fidesz left the parliamentary group of the Christian Democratic European People’s Party (EPP), Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban now wants to rally the right-wing forces in Europe around him. “Now it is a matter of building European democratic rights without the EPP,” wrote the right-wing politician on Thursday on his Facebook page. He followed up with a populist tirade in the posting. “The EPP has finally become an appendage to the European left.”

The new right will offer “a home for all European citizens who do not want migrants, not multiculturalism, who are not addicted to the LGBT mania, who protect Christian traditions, respect national sovereignty and their nations not as part of their past, but rather as part of their future, ”Orban wrote on Thursday.

His Facebook posting did not mention whether and in what form he wants to work with forces on the right of the EPP. In the European Parliament, these include the right-wing EKR and the group ID, which is still further to the right.

Orbán-Bang in Brussels: AfD is now campaigning for Fidesz politicians – Grüner directs a piquant question to the CSU

Update from March 3, 2:30 p.m.: The withdrawal of Fidesz MPs from the Conservative Group is causing waves in the EU Parliament. After the break with the EPP group, the AfD politician Jörg Meuthen is now campaigning for the politicians of the Orbán party: “It is obvious that Viktor Orbán and Fidesz are much closer to our group Identity and Democracy (ID) than the EPP “He told the news agency AFP. In addition to the AfD, the right-wing populist faction also includes the French Rassemblement National (formerly Front National) and the Italian Lega party.

“On the part of the AfD, and certainly also on the part of the other ID delegations, no one would prevent Fidesz from joining the ID,” quoted the AFP Meuthen. There is overlap, especially when it comes to migration. The AfD co-party chairman emphasized: “Orbán is welcome here”.

AfD advertises Fidesz: “Orbán is welcome here” – sensitive questions to CSU

Meanwhile there are explosive questions to the address of the CSU. The Green politician Konstantin von Notz asked CSU General Secretary Markus Blume after the parliamentary quake on Twitter: “Will the CSU still invite ‘their friend’ Orbán to the party congresses?” In the past, the Hungarian head of government was a welcome one at the CSU Guest. In 2018 the Christian Socials even invited Orbán to their traditional closed conference in Seeon.

EPP parliamentary group leader Manfred Weber, meanwhile, accused Fidesz of turning away from basic Christian democratic values. The party is no longer on the same basis as the Christian Democratic founding fathers including Konrad Adenauer, said the CSU politician on Wednesday. “It is Fidesz that has turned away.” Weber said he regretted the withdrawal. “This is not a day when I could say I was happy about what happened.”

Scandal in Brussels: Orbán party leaves parliamentary group with CDU and CSU – with a bang

First report from March 3rd: Brussels – Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party has been the subject of bitter disputes within the Christian Democratic party family in the EU Parliament for years. Most recently, the EPP group changed its rules of procedure to exclude the Fidesz party from the party alliance, the differences seemed irreconcilable. Hungary’s Prime Minister and Fidesz Chairman Viktor Orbán preceded this step.

In a letter he explains the withdrawal of the twelve MEPs from the EPP group. “I hereby inform you that the Fidesz MEPs are ending their membership in the EPP group,” Orbán said in a letter to EPP group leader Manfred Weber (CSU) on Wednesday.

Viktor Orbán: Fidesz party makes for a bang in Brussels

His deputy, Katalin Novak, published the letter on Twitter. “We will not allow our MPs to be silenced or restricted in their ability to represent voters,” writes the Fidesz politician.

We will not let our MEPs be silenced or limited in their capacity to represent our voters. Tackling the pandemic and saving lives remains our number one priority. Therefore, following the adoption of new rules in the @EPPGroup, #Fidesz has decided to leave the group. pic.twitter.com/WSx1PmtKQ8 – Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovakMP) March 3, 2021

With the withdrawal from the parliamentary group, Orbán anticipates a suspension. Immediately before that, the EPP Group had voted in an online meeting with the necessary majority for an amendment to the Rules of Procedure that would have allowed the Fidesz group to be excluded from the Group.

Orbán had already threatened in a letter to Weber last Sunday that the Fidesz MPs would be withdrawn from the group if the group should approve the change in the rules of procedure. Most recently, the dispute over the Hungarian radio station “Klubradio” made headlines. Orbán’s media council withdrew the media’s right to broadcast on VHF frequencies. “Klubradio” was the last independent broadcaster, now it can only be received via the Internet. The EU Commission described the reasons for the decision as “extremely questionable”.

Orbán’s Fidesz: Change to the right-wing nationalist in the European Parliament?

The end of Fidesz’s membership in the EPP parliamentary group marks the end of the year-long dispute between the right-wing nationalist Orbán and the European Christian Democrats, who also include the CDU and CSU. At party level, Fidesz’s membership in the EPP has been suspended since 2019, among other things because of alleged violations of EU fundamental values ​​and verbal attacks against the then EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker.

The Fidesz MPs remained in the group until they left on Wednesday. The breach that has now taken place also marks a turning point for EPP parliamentary group leader Weber, who tried to mediate for a long time, but finally got into sharp conflict with Orbán. A change in the Fidesz MPs to the right-wing national FCR or to the even further right-hand group ID in parliament is conceivable. Both would strengthen the right. The EPP would remain the strongest group.

The Union parliamentary group deputy Arnold Vaatz had recently defended Fidesz in an interview – and had to take harsh criticism for it. (dpa / jjf)