United front of six opposition parties concedes defeat. War in Ukraine became a central theme in the final stretch of the campaign. Analysts point out that control of the media and the economy make it difficult to change course in the country. The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, claimed his victory in the parliamentary elections in Hungary, held this Sunday (03/04). Peter Marki-Zay, leader of the opposition united front, conceded defeat in the face of preliminary voting results.

With 75% of the votes counted, Fidesz, Orbán’s right-wing and authoritarian nationalist party, had received 54.5% of the votes, while the united opposition front, United for Hungary, had 34%, according to the responsible body. for organizing the elections. The result positions Orbán for his fourth consecutive term as prime minister.

In a ten-minute speech to supporters in Budapest ahead of the final results, Orbán said his party had won an “immense victory”. “We had such a big victory that you can see it from the moon, and you can certainly see it from Brussels,” he said. The Hungarian prime minister is a staunch critic of the European Union, which frequently questions him over democratic setbacks and suspicions of corruption.

Sunday’s contest was expected to be the tightest since Orbán took power in 2010, thanks to a coalition of Hungary’s six main opposition parties, who put aside their ideological differences and formed a united front, led by the conservative. Marki-Zay.

Yet even in his home district, Marki-Zay trailed Fidesz candidate Janos Lazar by more than 11 points with 74% of votes counted – a disheartening sign for the prime minister candidate who had vowed to end what he calls rampant government corruption and raising living standards by increasing funding for struggling schools and hospitals.

Dispute conditions

Opposition parties and international observers have pointed to structural obstacles to defeating Orbán, such as widespread pro-government bias in public media, control of commercial media outlets by the prime minister’s allies and a map of polling stations manipulated in favor of the situation.

Edit Zgut, a political scientist at the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw, told the Associated Press news agency that a clear victory for Orbán would allow him to deepen the autocratic line, warding off dissent and capturing new areas of the economy.

“Hungary seems to have reached the point of no return,” she said. “The main lesson is that the playing field is so tilted that it has become almost impossible to replace Fidesz in the elections.”

The opposition coalition advocates a new political culture based on pluralist government and the repair of alliances with the European Union (EU) and NATO countries.

war in the campaign

At the start of the election campaign, Orbán was focused on divisive social and cultural issues, but he drastically changed his tone after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and came to portray elections as a choice between peace and stability or war and chaos.

While the opposition wanted Hungary to support neighboring Ukraine and act in concert with its EU and NATO partners, Orbán, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisted Hungary should remain neutral and maintain close economic ties with Russia. Moscow, including continuing to import Russian gas and oil on favorable terms.

In his latest campaign act on Friday, Orbán said that supplying Ukraine with weapons, something Hungary refused to do, would make the country a military target, and that sanctioning Russia’s energy imports would harm Ukraine’s own economy. Hungary. “This is not our war, we have to stay out of it,” he said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday described the Hungarian leader as someone disconnected from the rest of Europe – who came together to condemn Putin, support sanctions against Russia and send aid, including weapons, to Ukraine. “He is practically the only one in Europe to openly support Mr Putin,” Zelensky said.

“Hard battle”

After voting in his hometown of Hodmezovasarhely, where he is mayor, Marki-Zay called Sunday’s election an “uphill battle” due to Fidesz’s superior economic resources and its media advantage.

“We are fighting for decency, we are fighting for the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law in Hungary,” said Marki-Zay. “We want to show that this model that Orbán introduced here in Hungary is not acceptable to any decent and honest man.”

Marki-Zay later wrote on social media to thank all the Hungarians who voted and the more than 20,000 volunteer pollsters that opposition parties assigned to polling stations across the country. “I express my gratitude to the civilians who spent the entire day checking the correctness of the election and are now starting the count,” he said.

Orbán, a fierce critic of immigration, LGBTQ rights and “EU bureaucrats”, has won the admiration of right-wing nationalists across Europe and North America. He has brought many of Hungary’s institutions under his control and presents himself as a champion of European Christianity against Muslim migrants, progressives and the “LGBTQ lobby.”

Along with the election to Parliament, a referendum on LGBTQ issues was held on Sunday. The questions concerned sex education programs in schools and the availability of information for children about sex change.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe sent a full observation mission to Hungary to monitor Sunday’s election, the second time it has done so in a European Union country.

bl (AP, Reuters)

