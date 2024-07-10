Orban: NATO is moving away from its original goals

NATO is moving away from its original goals and becoming an increasingly military organization. The alliance’s role in the conflict is growing, which is dangerous and irresponsible, since it is unknown where this may lead, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, writes RIA News.

“NATO was created 75 years ago to protect the security of its members. But now NATO is clearly moving away from its original goals and is becoming an increasingly military organization,” the politician criticized the activities of the alliance.

Orban had previously asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support his “peace mission” in Ukraine, stressing that the positions of the parties in the Ukrainian conflict “remain far apart.”

At the same time, adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Viktor Orban does not understand the essence of the conflict in Ukraine and cannot be a mediator in the settlement.

In turn, the Hungarian Prime Minister himself called the next two months of the special military operation the most dramatic. In addition, Orban emphasized that, based on his conversations, “all possible proposals for a ceasefire and a “road map” for peace talks will be positively received.”