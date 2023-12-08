Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban commented on Ukraine’s application to join the European Union.

Orban confirmed, in an interview with the French weekly Le Point, that he strongly opposes Kiev’s accession negotiations to the European Union, considering among the reasons that Ukraine represents a threat to the European agricultural sector.

Orban said, in an interview published by the magazine on Friday, days before the European Council met to discuss the file of Ukraine’s accession to the European bloc, “We cannot make the decision to start the process of accession negotiations.”

He alerted the French to “what this accession will mean for France on the economic level.”

“Every year, you will have to pay more than 3.5 billion additional euros into the common budget of the European Union,” he added.

He continued, “If you allow (Ukrainian) agriculture to enter the European agricultural system, you will destroy it the next day.”

Orban, who met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday at the Elysee Palace, confirmed that his position is firm because “more than two-thirds of Hungarian public opinion opposes opening any negotiations.”

But he acknowledged that “Ukraine is going through difficulties,” and that “it is legitimate for the European Council as a whole to send it good signals,” such as a signal of “strategic partnership” with the Union instead of negotiations for accession.