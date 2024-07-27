Orban on Paris Olympics opening ceremony: West has no moral foundation

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris showed that the West has no common moral foundation. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, commenting on the event. His words at a speech in the Romanian city of Băile Tuşnad were broadcast by the TV channel M1.

“The West thinks that nation states no longer exist. As a result, they deny that there is a common culture and a common morality built on it. There is no common morality – if you watched the opening of the Olympic Games yesterday, you could see that,” Orban said.

He stressed that the Central European countries defend the preservation of national states. According to him, common moral requirements follow from a certain set of values, which are based on the Bible.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games took place in Paris on Friday evening, July 26. It was criticized in various countries. In particular, the negative reaction was caused by the presence of transgender people at the ceremony, “who pretended to be Jesus Christ and his disciples at the Last Supper,” the media wrote.