PM Orban says Ukraine conflict is not Hungary’s war

Budapest is not interested in continuing the Ukrainian conflict and is seeking its resolution, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. This is written by Telegram– channel of the Ukrainian publication “Strana”.

The politician commented on his visit to Kyiv. According to him, when someone comes to Ukraine, it is easy to predict what will happen. “Everyone applauds, saying that we are Ukraine, we are with you, this is our war, and so on,” he explained.

According to Orban, the Hungarian position is different. “We do not think that this is our war. And Hungary’s interest is not in continuing the war, but in peace,” he said.

Earlier, Kyiv rejected Orban’s proposal for a ceasefire.

On July 2, the Hungarian Prime Minister arrived for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In particular, the leaders of the countries discussed the possibility of a ceasefire before the start of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.