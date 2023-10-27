Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Ukraine should be guaranteed full aid at the EU summit, but Hungary is threatening a veto. Luxembourg’s Prime Minister was outraged.

Brussels – The second day of the EU summit in Brussels ended abruptly in an internal dispute and allegations of blackmail over new aid to Ukraine. While the majority of leaders wanted to reassure Ukraine that the country could continue to count on support, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened a veto. He received support from the new head of government of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

At the EU summit on Friday, the heads of state and government of the EU countries once again assured Ukraine of continued supplies of arms and ammunition before the second winter of war. They also promised to deliver additional power generators and mobile heating stations and to make greater efforts to force Russia to participate in repairing war damage. Overall, it is said to be a 50 billion euro EU aid package for Ukraine. The aim is to “provide decisive financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic assistance for as long as necessary,” according to a statement by the heads of state and government adopted on Friday. Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz made it clear that the new focus on Israel since the outbreak of the war would not change the ongoing support.

Internal dispute at EU summit: Luxembourg’s Prime Minister accuses Hungary of blackmail

The veto threats from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban caused an uproar on Friday. At the EU summit, he once again spoke out against the planned aid payments to Ukraine. According to diplomats, his official reason was that it was unclear whether the previous aid had been used sensibly. Other EU countries accuse the Prime Minister of actually being concerned with the frozen EU funding of more than 13 billion euros to Hungary. The EU Commission announced around a year ago that it would only release the funds if Orban’s right-wing nationalist government fully implemented promises to uphold the rule of law.

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, arrives at the European Council building for an EU summit and speaks to the media. © Virginia Mayo/AP

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel accused Orban of attempting to blackmail the EU in view of his veto threats. It could not be the case that Orban tied his approval for new aid to Ukraine to the disbursement of EU funds for his country, criticized Bettel. One cannot want to take the European Union hostage.

“Stink finger for all soldiers”: Orban causes further trouble at the EU summit after meeting with Putin

At the EU summit in Brussels, Bettel also criticized a recent meeting between Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing. “What he did with Putin is a stinking finger for all the soldiers and the Ukrainians who die every day and have to suffer from Russian attacks,” said Bettel. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he found it in poor taste that Orban shook Putin’s hand.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian Prime Minister defended his visit. On the online platform X he wrote: “Hungary is pursuing a peace strategy. We will do everything to create peace. My meeting with the Russian President served this purpose.”

Orban was not alone in his criticism of the planned aid funds to Ukraine. The new Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico also found critical words about the EU proposal on Friday. In a statement, he initially spoke out against cuts in EU funding due to the war, from which Slovakia benefits. He also made his support conditional. On the one hand, he wants guarantees that EU payments to Ukraine “will not be embezzled.” In addition, part of the money must also go to Slovak companies that are involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine. (nz with dpa material)