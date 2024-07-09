Orban called the tragedy in Kyiv evidence of the need to start negotiations

The tragedy in Kyiv is evidence of the need to begin peace talks, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes. He stated this on the social network Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The politician said that this “tragic and terrible attack” confirmed Budapest’s fears about a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. He stressed that only peace talks can prevent further destruction.

“The growing suffering from war should prompt world powers to abandon their pro-war policies and instead use peace policies to bring Russia and Ukraine to a ceasefire,” Orban said.

On July 8, several powerful explosions thundered in Kyiv. The country’s authorities reported that a number of objects, including a children’s hospital, were hit, and blamed the Russian Armed Forces for the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in connection with this, the country requested a meeting of the UN Security Council for July 9.

In turn, the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov stated that a missile fired by the air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell on the hospital in Kyiv.