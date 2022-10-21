Hungary is not the only country opposing the European Commission’s (EC) proposed cap on Russian gas prices. This was announced on October 20 by Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his Facebook page (the social network belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“The Brussels proposals stand in stark contrast to Hungary’s national interests. Fortunately, we are not alone,” he wrote.

Orban noted that the imposition of a price ceiling on Russian gas would lead to the fact that the contracts underlying gas supplies to Hungary would be canceled, and Hungary would be left without energy supply. He also expressed hope that during the European Union (EU) summit in Brussels it will be possible to defend the interests of the country.

In addition, Orban compared the European Commission to a visitor to a bar who wants to buy himself a glass of beer at half price without any reason.

“The European Commission proposal for a gas price ceiling is like walking into a bar and telling the bartender you want to pay half the price for your beer. This doesn’t happen. Buyers cannot reduce energy prices. This can only be done through diversification. [источников] and competition [на рынке]” Orban wrote on Twitter.

The finance ministers of the G7 countries agreed to impose a price ceiling on oil and gas from Russia in early September. US National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said imposing an oil price ceiling would be an effective way to hit Russia in relation to its benefits.

At the same time, the White House announced the plans of the United States and its allies to determine the price ceiling for oil from the Russian Federation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) called the introduction of a ceiling on prices for Russian gas a hopeless decision. According to him, in the sphere of economy and world trade nothing can be solved by administrative means. The head of state also emphasized that in the event of the introduction of restrictions on energy prices from the Russian Federation, the West would face a complete halt in supplies from the country.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Russia to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24. However, all this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in prices for fuel, food and utilities.

