The European Union has failed to agree on an essential €50 billion financial aid package for Ukraine. The Prime Minister of Hungary, the ultra-conservative Viktor Orbán, has blocked the negotiation for a review of the community budget, hours after opening his hand, lifting the veto to launch accession talks with the invaded country. After long and intense debates, at a summit marked by the Hungarian position that demands a counterpart in exchange for opening the common fund; The Twenty-seven have decided to continue searching for a solution in January. Until then, there is still room for some form of financial support outside the budget, without counting on Budapest. The EU's decision, which leaves a crucial oxygen ball in the air to keep Ukraine afloat, follows the difficulties also encountered in releasing financial aid to the United States which, mired in internal struggles and Republican resistance, has failed to agree on a promised €60 billion package to shore up Kiev as it resists the Russian invader.

Orbán, much closer to Moscow – he met with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, this year – than to Kiev and who had demanded in recent weeks a review of the community's position on Ukraine, has let the EU give the country symbolic support has been invaded, with the opening of negotiations for an accession that can last for years and to which it can continue to put problems at every step. It is a victory for kyiv, since without Hungary, that decision was not viable. The ultraconservative, however, has managed to block the funds. And he has done it by bringing out the blackmail letter again. “I have always said that if someone wants to change the budget – and they do – then it is a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it must get what is coming to it. Not half, not a quarter,” Orbán said this Friday on Hungarian state radio.

The European Commission released Hungary on Wednesday, on the eve of a decisive summit, 10.2 billion that it had frozen for its violations of the rule of law, considering that it had completed part of the reforms of the judicial system to reverse this authoritarian drift, but it has others left. 21,000 million withheld for these breaches. The ultra-conservative populist has thus once again repeated an order that has been circulating for weeks that he will not raise his hand until all the money is released. At dawn, when leaving the European Council after the collapse of the negotiations, he boasted about his gesture on social networks. “The night shift summary: veto for extra money to Ukraine,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Orbán, who was absent from the room when the leaders voted to open Ukraine's accession talks (they have also started them with Moldova) in something that is considered a “constructive abstention”, blessed with his silence and with his absence – at the suggestion of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz—a move that is seen as a boost to Ukraine's morale. Despite this, he maintains his block on the decision to give kyiv more money linked to the common treasury. He refused despite pressure from his counterparts, first in the summit room and then in petit committee, in a meeting with the President of the Council, Charles Michel, the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez, the Italian President, Giorgia Meloni, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the Dutch President, Mark Rutte. Without Orban present, those six leaders explored options to save aid with a formula that does not include Hungary, but for now that plan B, which has always been on the table, is considered a step backwards. To find funds there are always shortcuts which, on the other hand, cannot be taken when opening accession negotiations.

The budget review that the European Commission had demanded for new priorities of the new reality of Europe – with a war on its territory, the consequences of a pandemic and the increase in flows of arrivals of asylum seekers – includes other items intended for competitiveness and migration management. But it is the chapter with 50 billion for Ukraine (17 billion in subsidies and 33 billion in loans) that draws consensus. Except for Hungary, which has been the fundamental veto of the agreement, although another member state, Sweden, needs parliamentary approval for its approval, as explained early in the morning by the president of the European Council. “We have tools for Ukraine, which has our support. There is a political commitment,” said Charles Michel. The conclusions of the meeting, published this Friday, highlight that the measure has the “firm support” of 26 partners.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, this Friday in Brussels. Gaetan Claessens (DPA/ Europa Press)

Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia: “We will reach an agreement”

“We will reach an agreement to provide financial aid to Ukraine,” the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, said with conviction this Friday, upon arriving at the European Council, where the summit continues. This is also the opinion of Alexander de Croo, leader of Belgium, the country that assumes the presidency of the EU Council in January, replacing Spain: “Great steps have been taken to reach a common position, but we still need a few weeks to reach it.” Regarding the risk of possible fissures in support due to the Hungarian position, De Croo has highlighted the political victory that the launch of EU integration talks has meant for kyiv, to which Orban has not refused. “Even in difficult times, we stick together. And the decision, no matter what is said, is a decision of 27; The Twenty-Seven were part of that decision,” the Belgian Prime Minister stressed.

The leaders of the Union have agreed to return to the table to negotiate the budget review that would involve the disbursement of 22 billion euros fresh (compared to the more than 65,000 claimed by the community Executive led by Ursula von der Leyen), according to Michel's proposal that EL PAÍS advanced. However, it is not ruled out that some type of economic package outside the budget will be agreed beforehand. The EU's €50 billion up in the air is to help Ukraine pay running costs, but the invaded country can hold out if it is just a small delay, although it is under intense pressure due to cracks in support. from Washington. The latest reviews from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) show that the situation is not yet desperate.

Meanwhile, some member states, such as Germany, have promised to increase their bilateral support. “Putin is determined to bring Ukraine to its knees with his military aggression,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz launched this week, before repeating the promise that he will send some 9 billion to kyiv in 2024. “[El líder ruso] expects international support for Ukraine to decline. Unfortunately, the danger that his forecasts work cannot be denied,” he admitted.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_