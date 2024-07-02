Hungarian President Wants to Launch “Patriots for Europe” Alliance with Conservative Movements in Austria and Czech Republic

The leaders of three right-wing parties from Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic, led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, announced on Sunday (30.June.2024) their intention to form a new right-wing group in the European Parliament.

The alliance, called “Patriots for Europe,” needs the support of a quarter of the 27 EU members to be officially recognized as a political group. It includes Orban’s right-wing populist Fidesz party, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) and a centrist group from the Czech Republic led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

“The aim is for this group to soon be the strongest right-wing group in the European Parliament”said the Hungarian leader alongside Babis and Herbert Kickl, leader of the FPO.

“Political change in Europe has begun! European citizens want three things: peace, order and development. And what they get from the current Brussels elite is war, migration and stagnation.”continued.

The new alliance will need the support of parties from at least four other countries to be recognized as an official group in the European Parliament, where more right-wing groups have been gaining ground.

Currently, the 705 MEPs – as the members of the European Union are called – from more than 200 national parties are allocated to 7 different groups in the European Parliament according to their respective political views. The groups that make up the legislative branch of the European Union are:

Identity and Democracy (right);

European Reformists and Conservatives (right);

Renew Europe (right);

European People’s Party (centre-right);

Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (centre-left);

Green Group (centre-left); and

European United Left (left).

For MEPs to be part of a group, they must be politically aligned, and there may be parliamentarians of different nationalities in the same party defending the same agendas. A new group can also be created, as long as it has 23 seats in Parliament from 7 different nationalities.