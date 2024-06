Home page politics

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced an alliance with populist parties from Austria and the Czech Republic at EU level to form a new far-right faction in the European Parliament. The “Patriots for Europe” group between Fidesz, the FPÖ and the ANO should soon gain more members and become the “largest faction of right-wing forces in Europe,” said the Fidesz leader in Vienna.