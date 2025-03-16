The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, has set fire to the celebration of the anniversary of the Revolution and War of Independence of 1848-1849 against the domain of Habsburg, National Hungary Festival, with the announcement of a purge among the opponents of his government. … After referring in his speech to the political opponents and the critics of his executive as “bugs”, he has advanced that, “after the solemn meeting today, the great Easter cleaning begins.”

“The bugs have passed winter,” he said, during an intervention in the square in front of the National Museum of Budapest, but now “we are liquidating the financial machinery that has bought politicians, judges, journalists, civil pseudo -organizations and political activists with corrupt dollars.” Orbán described himself as a “fighter for freedom” against whom “Brussels” would have conspired. In his opinion, critics and opponents in their own country are nothing more than “henchmen” of the EU bureaucracy and its alleged sponsors of the world financial world.

Orbán raises the tone of his bargaining under a great pressure from the opposition leader, Péter Magyarwhich on the occasion of the National Festival has presided over a rally, in the Plaza Bem József in Budapest, then turned into a demonstration to Széna Square. Before tens of thousands of people, Magyar highlighted the need for unity and resistance against oppression, accused Orban of corruption and dividing the Hungarians.

“They have made Hungary the poorest country in the EU, while Orbán has become one of the richest men on the continent,” he denounced, and said the Hungarians are fed up with the corruption of the current government, in power with a two -thirds majority since 2010.

«Hungary deserves something better, Hungary wants to live again. The spring arrived and we will end together the winter of Orbán, ”said the leader of the Tisza party to the threat of the prime minister. According to the latest surveys, the Tisza party has a 46% intention to vote for the general elections planned by 2026. This positions Magyar over the Fidesz party of Viktor Orbánwhich has 37%.

Given this electoral scenario, Orbán has promoted legal changes that hinder the financing of non -governmental organizations and foundations, which considers foreign political agents with the intention of interfering with the Hungary policy. This same week has announced the withdrawal of Hungarian nationality to people with double passport, which does not affect Citizens of A EU but will leave any of the organizations to which it identifies with the “Intruders.”

Part of this crusade is also its firm opposition to Brussels. In his speech he has accused the EU of being an “empire that abuses her powers” and that takes rights to Hungary. The European authorities are part of the “bedbugs”, such as politicians, journalists or civil society activists financed from abroad, so it threatens to “sweep, during the great cleaning of spring, to the servants of the empire.” “We will liquidate this Army of the Shadow, the Protected Brussels who work against their homeland,” he added in an event in which access to most media had been forbidden.

Anti -government manifestation of the Tisza opposition party during the celebrations of the National Day of Hungary, in Budapest (first and second photo). Third Photo: The opposition leader, Peter Magyar, issues a speech before the protesters.

EFE and Reuters



Last month, Viktor Orbán has already advanced his intention to take measures to ensure that all the aid funds that reach the United States are revealed to the NGOs and the critical means with his government, because “the time has come to eliminate these foreign networks.” He referred in part to the financing of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which has distributed billions of dollars in humanitarian aid worldwide, but also to programs that promote the ‘Wake’ agenda on the US and European left.

Orbán trusts his relationship of trust with Donald Trump, who has ordered to freeze most of the foreign help of the United States and has commissioned the billionaire Elon Musk that reduces the agency, to identify donors. The recipient organizations of these funds, in their opinion, must suffer “legal consequences” and be excluded, as a threat to Hungarian sovereignty.

“In the United States they would be called agents, since they do not serve their own country, but accept money from another power … these are people and organizations paid from abroad whose work is to overthrow the Hungarian government.” Orbán distracts from the scrutiny of public opinion, with this supposed combat, the reality of an economy that entered into technical recession in November last year and in which inflation remains in 5.6%.