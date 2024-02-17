Debates in the Hungarian government and parliament on Sweden's entry into NATO are coming to an end; Budapest will ratify the agreement in the spring. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced this on February 17 in his annual speech on the country’s plans for 2024.

According to him, it is good news that discussions with Sweden on the nuances of joining NATO are ending.

“Our dispute with Sweden is coming to an end. We have taken important steps with the Prime Minister of Sweden,” the Hungarian publication quotes the politician Index.

Earlier, on February 16, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, in response to statements in the United States that Washington was waiting for Hungary to ratify Sweden’s membership in NATO, said that Budapest “does not care about Washington’s instructions.” Hungary is a sovereign state and countries must respect its sovereignty, the minister noted, clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

Prior to this, on February 8, Szijjártó recommended that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visit Hungary to discuss the kingdom's entry into NATO if he really wanted it.

On February 5, the vote on Sweden's entry into NATO was disrupted in the Hungarian parliament. There was no quorum at the meeting because the Fidesz party, part of the ruling coalition, refused to participate in the voting; only factions of opposition parties attended. Fidesz announced its intentions on February 2, making a meeting between Orbán and Kristersson a condition for participation.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, but ratification of their membership has been delayed. On April 4, 2023, only Helsinki officially joined the bloc.