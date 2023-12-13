Orban: ready to meet with Putin if it suits Hungary's interests

The Hungarian Prime Minister is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if this is in the interests of Hungary. The Hungarian politician stated this in an interview with the publication Mandiner.

According to him, Western countries do not want to meet with the Russian president because of their arrogance, but “politics is reality and results.” He noted that he would negotiate with Putin if the interests of the Hungarian people required it, and stressed that this would not be affected by the opinion of the European Union.

“If there are no special obstacles, then we should always meet, we should always negotiate,” added the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Earlier, Orban said that he would not allow the European Union to make a mistake and begin accession negotiations with Ukraine. In his opinion, Ukraine is now in no condition to begin accession negotiations, and Brussels’ plans are dictated only by short-term considerations.