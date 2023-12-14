Hungarian Prime Minister Orban vetoes €50 billion in budget aid to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban on his social network page X (formerly Twitter) said that he vetoed the decision to approve a long-term budget assistance program for Ukraine, the total volume of which is 50 billion euros.

“The result of the night shift: a veto on additional money for Ukraine, a veto on the revision of the multi-year budget,” he said.

According to the politician, this issue will be reopened for discussion at the next EU summit after finalization.

Earlier it became known that Hungary refrained from participating in the European Union’s decision to begin negotiations with Ukraine on accession to the EU. According to Orbán, Budapest does not want to “take part in this bad decision, which is why it has refrained from taking this step today.”