Hungarian Prime Minister Orban and Chinese President Xi Jinping Meet in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Beijing on Monday, July 8. This informs China Central Television.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on the morning of July 8,” the statement said.

It was previously reported that Orban arrived in Beijing on July 8. As noted in Hungary, “Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s peace mission continues.” According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the politician will discuss issues of common interest with Xi Jinping.

At the same time, Chinese media wrote that the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Beijing was unexpected, but great importance is attached to it.

Earlier, on July 5, the Hungarian Prime Minister flew to Moscow. He took part in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.