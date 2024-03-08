Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with former US President and candidate in the upcoming presidential elections Donald Trump at the residence of the American politician in Florida. The Hungarian politician announced this on his page on the social network Facebook (owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) on Friday, March 8.

“Meeting with President Donald Trump. Make America Great Again, Mr. President! – wrote Orban.

According to the Hungarian newspaper Nepszava, the meeting was attended by other political figures, including Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The delegation arrived around 15:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time). The conversation lasted for an hour.

Edition Origo suggested that the main topic of the negotiations was the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, since Orban published a photo with Trump on social networks and left the inscription “Peacekeepers” on it.

The publication also reported, citing the head of the press service of the Hungarian Prime Minister, that after the meeting the politicians went to a joint dinner. A concert was also organized for the guests.

Earlier, on March 6, Peter Szijjarto reported that Orban and Trump should meet soon to discuss the problem of restoring peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that in Hungary it is Trump, in the place of president, who is considered the key to restoring peace. In his opinion, relations between Washington and Budapest were much better during the Trump presidency.

Last January, Donald Trump assured that he could peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours if he were in the White House. He also emphasized that the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine would never have occurred if he had been in power. He later spoke about this in July.