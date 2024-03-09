A “president of peace”. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban thus reiterated his admiration for former American President Donald Trump after the meeting in Florida. “We Hungarians have only one thing to do and that is to honestly admit that the world would be better and that it would be better for Hungary if President Donald Trump returned (to power),” Orban said in comments dubbed into a video of himself during the visit to the Mar-a-Lago residence.

In the message released via Facebook, Orban remembers Trump at the White House and talks about the situation at the time in the Middle East and Ukraine. According to Orban, who released a series of shots with the tycoon, Trump has “offered respect to the world and thus created the conditions for peace”.