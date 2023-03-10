Western countries are very close to seriously discussing sending allied troops to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on March 10.

He noted that Western leaders have a “war fever” and are sending more and more dangerous weapons and equipment to Ukraine, not to mention the possible transfer of fighter jets.

“We are very close to <...> suggesting that the soldiers of the allied countries of Ukraine cross the border and enter the territory of Ukraine,” the Hungarian prime minister said on the radio Kossuth.

According to him, the world has never been so close to a local conflict turning into a world war, but the likelihood of this is growing every day.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron called for everything possible to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from escalating into a global confrontation.

Last week, former US President Donald Trump said that he could prevent the outbreak of a third world war.

At the end of last year, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik, in a conversation with Izvestia, also pointed out that the United States and its allies had brought the world to the brink of a third world war.

Russia, for its part, continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.