Salis, here's what Orban said after the meeting with Giorgia Meloni

During the night, the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán met Giorgia Meloni in Brussels. When speaking on La7 he made statements on the case of Ilaria Salis, the Italian citizen on trial in Hungary, photographed in chains in a court in Budapest. The Prime Minister of Hungary said he had provided information on Ilaria Salis' conditions to Giorgia Meloni and promised that fair treatment will be guaranteed to the Italian citizen.

Furthermore, Viktor Orbán was keen to point out that the public prosecutor does not belong to the government but belongs to the parliament, and consequently he cannot influence the public prosecutor, since, as claimed by the Premier, the judge system is totally independent of the government. He then added that: “The only way I can be available to you is the prisoner's surroundings, i.e. prison, that is where I have legitimate influence to provide you with the fair treatment that must be provided to you and I promise that fair treatment will be guaranteed”.

