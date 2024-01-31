Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with protesting farmers in the Belgian capital Brussels on January 31 and pointed to a “democratic deficit” in Europe.

“Leaders (of European countries – Ed.) do not take the voice of the people seriously. This is problem number one. Are we talking about migration, about war, about Ukraine,” he told reporters in a video message published on the social network Facebook (owned by Meta, banned in the Russian Federation).

According to Orban, the only way out of this situation may be a change of leadership in Brussels during the elections to the European Parliament, which will take place in June this year.

Earlier, on January 30, Orban told Le Point that he was ready to make a common decision with the other 26 countries of the European Union (EU) on financing Ukraine at the union summit on February 1, if it is guaranteed that the amount will be approved every year on a unanimous basis.

The Financial Times (FT), citing an EU document, wrote on January 29 that the European Union could sabotage the Hungarian economy if it continues to obstruct the allocation of aid to Ukraine. It is assumed that the levers of pressure can be the exchange rate of the Hungarian forint and the level of investment attractiveness of Hungary.

On December 1, the Politico newspaper wrote that the EU was heading towards a political crisis due to assistance to Ukraine and pressure from Hungary. It was noted that Orban regularly “pushes the EU to the brink, and diplomats are panicking that his hostility to Ukraine is about to finally push the bloc over the brink.”

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 after the situation worsened due to Ukrainian shelling.