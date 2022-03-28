It is a tablet based on the much discussed CBDbaptised Oravexxthe therapeutic treatment that relieves postoperative pain. This was revealed in a recent study by a team of scholars from the NYU Langone Health Department of Orthopedic Surgery.

Scientists observed that the ORAVEXX tablet safely managed pain following minimally invasive rotator cuff surgery in total absence of side effects sometimes associated with the use of CBD, such as nausea, anxiety and liver toxicity.

The results were presented at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeon (AAOS) in Chicago.

ORAVEXX and postoperative pain management: here’s what the research says

“There is an urgent need for viable alternatives for pain management and our study presents this form of CBD as a promising tool after arthroscopic rotator cuff repair.“Says the principal investigator Michael J. Alaiaassociate professor at the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health.

“It could be an inexpensive new approach to relieving and without the side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs like NSAIDs and opiate-related addiction risks. Additionally, CBD has the added benefit of relieving pain without the psychotropic effects associated with THC or marijuana“Continued Alaia.

The Phase 1 / 2si multicenter clinical trial was based on a random selection of 99 participants across two study sites (NYU Langone Health and Baptist Health / Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute) aged 18 to 75, divided into a placebo group and a group that received Oravexx with orally absorbed CBD. Volunteers were prescribed a low dose of Percocet, instructed to detox from the narcotic as soon as possible and to take placebo / CBD three times a day for 14 days after surgery.

On the first day after surgery, patients who were given Oravexx orally reported having a reduction in pain equal to an average of 23%measured by the pain score of the Visual Analog Scale (VAS) compared to patients who received placebo, highlighting that in patients with moderate pain, CBD can provide a significant benefit. On both the first and second day after surgery, CBD-treated patients reported 22 to 25% more satisfaction with pain control than those who received placebo.. Further analyzes found that patients who received 50mg of CBD reported lower pain and greater satisfaction with pain control than patients who received placebo. No major side effects have been reported.

While the results are promising, Dr. Alaia cautioned consumers against seeking marketed CBD products: “Our study is examining a well-designed and carefully reviewed product as part of a new FDA-cleared investigational drug application. This is currently still an experimental medicine and is not yet available for prescription“, he added.

ORAVEXX, the orally absorbed tablet used in this study, is designed and manufactured by Orcosa Inc., a life science company. It is a non-addictive and quickly absorbed CBD composition designed to treat pain.

As a second step, NYU Langone Health has initiated a second study to investigate whether ORAVEXX can specifically treat chronic pain in patients with osteoarthritis. Numerous Phase 2 studies are also planned for evaluate the drug’s effectiveness for other acute and chronic pain management problems and evaluate the role of CBD on inflammation.