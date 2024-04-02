Planned shopping, fruit and vegetablesDiscount shops beat supermarkets

In the 11th week of 2024 the Wide Consumption Packaged (LCC) e fruit and vegetables with imposed weight they have a similar value and inflation trend. From the analysis of service data Quick Service of the Fruit and vegetable monitor Of Agroter on the part of ilfattoalimentare.it, however, it emerges that the difference is made by the sales channel, with the discounter beating the supermarket in terms of volumes. Lcc grows by 3% in value, exactly like fruit and vegetables with imposed weight. For both the average price rises by 2%, reaching +7% compared to the beginning of the year for Lcc fruit and vegetables.

At channel level, only supermarkets (+25) and discount stores (+13%) increased sales in value compared to the previous year while the latter was the only one to grow in volume (+11%). The increases are especially the purchases of products with scheduled purchase and high rotation such as oranges (+7%), potatoes (+8%) and apples (+4%), which alone account for a third of the volumes of fruit and vegetables by weight imposed. Among the products that fall into the “impulse” category we find strawberries and exotic fruit. For the former, the volume trend is slightly positive in discount stores (+1%) while it collapses in supermarkets (-7%). The difference between the two channels is instead enormous for exotic fruit (+33%).