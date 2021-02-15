Orange will eliminate Amena from its catalog of commercial brands after recovering it in 2012 as the main asset of its low-cost mobile phone offer, and will migrate its clients to other group brands such as Orange itself or Simyo, EL PAÍS was informed in sources from the sector.

The measure is part of the new commercial policy that the subsidiary of the French operator is going to undertake to lighten its catalog of brands and concentrate its offer low cost -Both fiber and mobile- in Simyo, which already has 1.2 million customers, reserving the offer premium or from high-value customers under the Orange brand umbrella.

Since it began its commercial career in 1999 with the Retevisión group, Amena became the third mobile brand in the country together with Movistar and Airtel. Precisely, Airtel has been rescued as a virtual mobile operator brand by some Albacete businessmen at the end of 2020. Although in this case, Vodafone, which bought the firm in its day, has nothing to do with this launch and it is simply of a commercial name taking advantage of the fact that it was not registered.

Brand resurrection

Orange rescued Amena as a commercial brand in 2012, to take advantage of the pull that this operator had in its day before the French multinational bought Retevisión. But nostalgia does not seem to have worked and, despite the successive renovations that it has applied to its offer, with strong promotions or incorporating fiber optics into its mobile packages, the client has preferred to opt for other brands of the firm, such as Jazztel or Simyo .

In this way, the orange operator follows in the footsteps of Telefónica and Vodafone, which have focused their offer premium in the Movistar and Vodafone brands, and the low-cost ones in O2 and Lowi, respectively, managing to retain customers who previously went to other more affordable competitive offers such as those offered by MásMóvil or Digi.

And it is that this commercial movement occurs precisely after the continuous drain of customers that Orange is suffering who go to their competitors looking for better prices thanks to portability, the regulated procedure that allows to switch to another operator for free and keeping the number of the that used 9 million subscribers last year.

Orange lost 412,500 mobile lines through this procedure in 2020, being the operator that ceded the most net customers to its competitors. It also happens that the French operator is the one that obtains the most wholesale income from renting its network –both fiber and mobile- to rivals such as MásMóvil. In other words, thanks to the coverage provided by Orange, these competitors take away its customers.

The operator now wants to put a stop to this dynamic in a certain perverse way. The new CEO of Orange Spain, Jean-François Fallacher, who took over the reins of the Spanish subsidiary last September, has decided to overturn this commercial strategy to stop the bleeding of lines and the consequent loss of income that it drags the company for two years. The promotion of Simyo as a low-cost brand and the simplification of the brand catalog, from which República Móvil will also disappear, could be announced at the 2020 results presentation press conference that will take place on February 18.