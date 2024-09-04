Bad weather today erases the sultry heat, which becomes a memory in Italy and leaves room for rain from Milan to Romefrom Veneto and Liguria to Campania passing through Tuscany: temperatures are set to drop and forecasts refer to thunderstorms and intense phenomena, such as the cloudburst that hit the capital on Tuesday. The weather is no longer dominated by the red dot and heat waves: September 5, with the arrival of the ‘storm’ that deals a decisive blow to the anticyclone and to summer, is a day marked by the orange alert for the risk of thunderstorms that affects several regions.

Yellow and orange alert

The orange alert applies to Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Lombardy, Tuscany and Veneto. The alert is yellow for Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Umbria, Valle d’Aosta and for some areas of the regions already affected by the orange alert. In practice, umbrellas open throughout Italy, with the exception of Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria.

Rivers to monitor

The predicted rain also raises the alarm for the stability of the rivers: the hydrogeological risk is associated with high criticality in Veneto for Basso Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Basso Adige, Basso Piave, Sile and the basin draining into the lagoon. The criticality is moderate, and therefore associated with the orange alert, for Lombardy and Milan, for Tuscany and Piedmont.

The forecasts

The reversal of the trend is linked to the descent of air of polar origin from Greenland. The mix with the heat present on the Mediterranean can cause cloudbursts that pour considerable quantities of water on the ground. In the space of 24 hours, precipitation above 150 mm is expected, especially in Lombardy and Piedmont: accumulations greater than the amount of rain that fell in the entire summer could occur in the affected areas.

The bad weather should ease over the next 24 hours and already on Friday 6th September the sun should return to almost all of Italy. The stable conditions are destined to last until Sunday, with an ‘almost summery’ weekend, thanks to an increase in temperatures after the parenthesis of 5th September.

