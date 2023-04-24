with VideoThe week starts fresh with fairly remarkable weather. Especially the freezing nights and cool days are not typical for late April. But there is also a bright side. For example, it will remain dry on King’s Day, with even warmer weather, Weeronline reports.



Apr 24 2023

Cold air is coming to our country in the first few days of the week. Daily the temperature will rise to only 9 to 11 degrees. Normally it would be between 14 to 18 degrees at the end of April.

There is a chance of frost in the night to Wednesday as well as to King's Day, especially inland. During the day the weather is slightly changeable, especially on Monday and Tuesday morning there is a chance of showers. From Tuesday afternoon it will become more dry, with plenty of room for the sun on Wednesday as well.

King’s Day will be one of the best days of the week. So you can leave the orange umbrella at home, but it won’t be real spring weather. The temperature rises to 11 degrees in the north and to 15 degrees in the southeast.

The sun shines frequently, especially in the morning. There will be some clouds during the day. But with the relatively weak wind, there is good news for the clothing markets. All in all, the circumstances on King’s Day are quite pleasant. Weeronline does recommend that you bring a thick sweater or an extra jacket, because it can get a bit chilly when the sun disappears for a while.

Especially high temperatures on the weekend

On Friday it will be slightly warmer, but the volatility will increase again. Heavy showers are possible, especially in the south. There will also be a few showers on Saturday. On the last day of the weekend it seems to remain mainly dry with room for the sun. At 14 to 18 degrees, the temperatures are a lot higher than at the beginning of the week. Especially on Sunday, when the sun shines for a while, the weather is suitable for cycling or walking outside.

Meteorologist Wouter Bernebeek says that it will be even warmer next week. “It will certainly not be nice and sunny, with the showers there may be a thunderstorm,” he explains. Still, with temperatures between 16 and 18 degrees, it will be a lot warmer again. “In any case, the cold nights will disappear.” All in all, there are improvements, but a sunny period is not coming for the time being.

