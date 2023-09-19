The first edition of Prinsjesdag was held on the first Monday of November in 1814. Later, the budget plans were presented on the third Monday of October. Since 1848, we have celebrated it on the third Tuesday in September so that there is enough time to complete the plans before January 1. And to pick out strange hats, we think. On this orange-tinted holiday, let’s announce an auction of a collection of orange Aston Martins.

The cars currently belong to a Swiss collector. He asked Aston Martin if the brand could supply the entire 2010 production line for him in tangerine orange. AM was able to do that and so the man has an orange collection of eight Aston Martins. It is not known what he paid. The Swiss did not drive the cars much. The highest mileage of the eight cars is 379 kilometers. The cars are still practically new.

The Aston Martins from the orange collection

The 2010 collection consists of all models, including the convertible versions of the DBS, DB9 and V8 Vantage. There is also a V12 Vantage and a Rapide. All Astons have a matching interior dominated by leather. In total, auction house hopes Bonhams to raise half a million euros from the auction. The estimated yields per piece range from 40,000 euros to 120,000 euros.

The auction will take place on October 8 during the Zoute Sale in Knokke-Heist. You may know that place from a weekend at the beach or the popular Netflix series, Knokke Off. In the table below you can see what the auction house expects to fetch per car. We are curious whether one of the Oranges will bid on the orange collection.