Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman, of players, administrators and its fans, lived a night of victories, after the team succeeded in staying in the Arab Gulf League and escaping from the downward spiral, in the last meters, as the celebrations extended to the Fujairah Stadium, which witnessed the victory of «Orange» 2-1, which is the result that The team guaranteed to stay, regardless of the postponed match of Fujairah in front of Al Wahda from the “24th round” of the league, which will be held next Saturday, even if the “wolves” won over “Annabi”, the direct confrontations will be in favor of “the volcano”, which means the fall of Fujairah And we want to go to the first division.

“Orange” continues for the fifth consecutive season in the Arab Gulf League, which has not happened to the team in the era of professionalism, since the 2008-2009 season, when it fell twice before, the first 2009-2010, after one season of the start of the professional era, and the 2011 season returned. -2012, and lasted 3 seasons in Al-Adwaa, and the 20014-2015 season fell, and although he remained in the First Division, he returned for the 2017-2018 season, and he did not leave after Al-Adhma

This season is the most difficult for the team, as it has never fallen back to twelfth in the table, but “Point 18” saved him in the last meters, which is the same number of points achieved by last season, which was not completed, and it was the best seasons of 2018-2019, After he achieved seventh place with 37 points, which is the same position he achieved in the 2011-2012 season, but with 31 points, and he previously achieved eighth place in the 2017-2018 season, with 26 points, and ninth in the first professional seasons 2008-2009, with 24 points.

While «Orange» achieved the tenth place 3 times in the 2012-2013 season with 30 points, then the following season «28 points» and the last season, which did not complete «18 points».

Over the course of 26 games this season, the team only won 4 games, tied in 6 games, lost 16, scored 24 goals, and scored 57 goals, and the season was the most difficult for the team, after suffering a long list of injuries and reached 12 players One of the main players in a number of matches, and the last confrontation against Fujairah witnessed the absence of 4 main players for injury, including two foreigners, namely Abu Bakr Trawley and Louise Antonio, an extension of the series of injuries that Ajman suffered over the course of the season.