The telecommunications company Orange has experienced problems with your Internet connection. According to several users on networks, and has subsequently commented on the company through his account on X (formerly known as Twitter) the problems began early this Wednesday afternoon. “We have detected a widespread incident with our service nationwide, but fortunately it has been detected very quickly (thanks in large part to all your comments and notices) and we are already working to solve it as soon as possible,” the company responded to a user who I was experiencing connection problems. At 7:30 p.m., the operator reported that the service was “practically restored.”

The company has acknowledged that it has suffered a computer attack, as it has explained in another publication: “The Orange account in the IP network coordination center (RIPE) has suffered improper access that has affected the browsing of some of our users. customers”. “We confirm that in no case are our customers' data compromised, it has only affected the navigation of some services,” he added.

The incidents began at four in the afternoon, as recorded by the DownDetector website, specialized in detecting mishaps in services connected to the internet in real time. However, at seven in the afternoon the situation had already begun to improve, as confirmed by the company hours after the start of the incident. in another post on X. “For those of you who told us that you were having problems accessing some websites, the problem has already been resolved for some clients and we hope to recover the rest soon. Will you tell us here, please? Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Over the hours, details of the attack have emerged. An account created this January has posted screenshots of the attack against Orange: “I have fixed the security of your RIPE administrator account. Send me a message to get the new credentials,” the message said. He then posted screenshots of that “improper access,” which had the potential to bring down his entire network. RIPE manages the regional addresses of the network. For some reason it has only blocked certain DNS (domain name systems) which has not affected the entire Orange network or all its services. It is not clear how Orange has recovered the credentials.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.