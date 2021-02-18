Orange Spain registered a drop in both revenue and profitability in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the rigor of competition in a market marked by low-cost offers to face the crisis, a segment in which the subsidiary of the French brand is worse positioned than its rivals. The operator obtained revenues of 4,951 million euros in 2020, 5.9% less than in the previous year, and an EbitdaaL (operating result after leases) of 1,433 million, 13% less.

As the year progressed, the operator accentuated the drop in revenue, making the fourth quarter the worst, with a decrease of 8.8%, due to the commercial effort to retain clients with strong promotions.

Revenues from retail services stood at 3,476 million euros in 2020 as a whole, 7.6% less, with a decrease of 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Revenues from convergent services (fiber and mobile packages) fell by 5.1% in the year, to 1,984 million, with a decrease of 9.2% between October and December. The segment with the worst performance was only mobile, with a fall of 12.9% in the year to 1,012 million.

Orange Spain was able to offset this decline with the improvement of the wholesale segment by renting its network to other competitors, whose revenues grew by 1.7% in 2020, to 916 million euros. In the fourth quarter, however, it registered a decrease of 2.1%. Mobile sales revenue fell 9.2% in 2020, to 547 million.

The revenue margin on EbitdaaL was reduced by 2.3 percentage points, to 28.9%. However, investment (eCapex) increased by 19.3% to 969 million euros, with a ratio to income of 19.6%. Thanks to this investment, the company already has a fourth generation mobile phone coverage of 98% of the Spanish population and with its fiber network reaches 15.3 million homes in Spain.

Orange ended 2020 with 15.9 million mobile phone customers, 2.4% less than the previous year, of which almost 14 million are under contract, 2% more. Fixed broadband customers decreased 1% to 4 million, of which 3.35 million are fiber (+ 4.8%), while television customers reached 725,000, 0.9% more. Orange’s network serves more than 2.28 million virtual mobile operator customers, the largest in Spain.

Tower division

On the other hand, the parent company of the Orange group announced on Thursday the creation of a new division of mobile telephony towers, baptized as Totem, which will group a total of 25,500 locations in France and Spain, although in the future it could integrate assets of other its European divisions.

In this way, Orange follows in the footsteps of other large operators of creating subsidiaries to group their network infrastructure assets as Telefónica (Telxius) or Vodafone (Vantage Tower) have already done, and try to make them profitable through a sale to a third party (Cellnex or American Tower) or an IPO.

In the case of Spain, Totem will have 7,900 macro-sites, divided between towers and positions on the roofs. “Operations in Spain will benefit from the network sharing agreement between Orange and Vodafone, guaranteeing the future stability of the business,” the group indicated.

In Totem’s proforma results in 2020, Spain generated revenues of 152 million euros, up from 143 million the previous year, while France generated a business volume of 358 million last year.